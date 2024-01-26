Jessica Biel wants to start 'movement' about something unique

Jessica Biel is prepared to launch a movement: an eating-in-the-shower movement.



This week, the 41-year-old actress posted a humorous video on TikTok explaining how and why she eats in the shower. After she expressed her love for the idea in another video in late December, fans urged her to provide more details.

"Guys, thanks for all these questions about shower eating. I'm just so thrilled everyone is so interested. I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement," Biel said. "I think, for people who are multitasking, it's just going to be a relief in so many ways."

She continued by listing her "rules," which included having a ledge or something where "you can stick your cup."

"I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that's a big deal. It's pretty simple, guys. You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying. The only tricky thing is that when you're chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I'm chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water," Biel said.

The former cast member of 7th Heaven quipped that she gets "spit in the face with water all the time by my kids" and that's why she feels the need to spit. She concluded the video by offering her "pro tips."

"Chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in. There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming," Biel said.