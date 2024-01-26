Lil Nas X ‘proud’ of ‘J Christ’ reaching ‘funny number’, not TOP on charts?

Lil Nas X calls out 'boys' for reaching 'our moment' over new song's chart ranks

Lil Nas X seems happy for what he got with his latest single J Christ.



The Grammy winner is followed in the new HBO documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero as he sets off on his self-titled inaugural concert tour.

HBO will air the documentary on January 27. This coincides with Lil Nas X's music releases from his upcoming sophomore album.

The first song, J Christ, caused controversy with its religious iconography in the video, and it debuted at No. 69 on the Hot 100.

Even after receiving criticism before, Lil Nas X took to Instagram to express his regret to the people he had upset.

Even so, he joked on X/Twitter about J Christ landing at 69 on the charts.

“We did it boys! We reached the funny number,” he wrote. “Be very proud of yourselves. this is our moment!”

Even though Lil Nas X's single received a lacklustre commercial reception, the musician told me Wednesday night, "I'm proud of my song and the video."

“Everyone expected me to be upset or something. But I’m a very spiritual person. I’m thankful that I get to even be in the charts and still be in the conversation. And I’m making new music and it’s been so long. So I’m grateful for that.”

About the pressure leading up to the new album’s release, Lil Nas X said, “I’m a very spiritual young man. I believe that things are going to work out as long as I’m doing my part. I’ve never worked harder on an album or done more in my life internally to get things right. I’m excited for the outcome.”

He continued, “It’s going to eat. It’s going to be something beautiful for the world.”