Drew Barrymore explains how Bad Girls castmates got her back in the groove

Drew Barrymore takes trip down memory lane with Bad Girls castmates

Drew Barrymore has recently explained how her Bad Girls castmates helped her get back in the groove.



“You guys really changed the trajectory of my life,” said Barrymore during her surprise reunion with Dermot Mulroney, Andie MacDowell, and Mary Stuart Masterson on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

The Never Been Kissed actress stated, “I know that I'm living the life I am because of that experience.”

Barrymore remarked, “You helped me also trust again because I went into that very scared.”

“I was like, 'Oh, I don't. Maybe I'm seen as, like, the washed-up has-been, like, blacklisted,’” she recalled.

MacDowell chimed in and mentioned Barrymore was only 17 when they shot the movie.

To this, the Ever After actress responded, “Yeah, but that's the label I had and was going into this experience with.”

“Hollywood's cruel and to your generation of women, it was really rotten how they treated some of — especially — the women,” confessed Mulroney.

Barrymore however pointed out, “You guys literally made me feel accepted, welcomed, and empowered — so much so that I left that experience a changed human being and went literally riding into the rest of my life on a Bon Jovi-like horse.”

“And was like, ‘I get it now. I get it. I get what I’m supposed to do with the rest of my life.’ And I would be somewhere else if we hadn't all been together,” added the Charlie’s Angels actress.