Taylor Swift’s stalker returns to her home hours after being charged at court

Taylor Swift’s stalker was arrested outside her home for a third time after being released under supervision

Taylor Swift’s stalker was back at her apartment mere hours after being charged with stalking and harassment at court.

The 30-year-old man – identified as David Crowe – was back in handcuffs for a third time after he was found dumpster diving across the street from Swift’s Tribeca apartment in New York City on Wednesday.

An eyewitness told The New York Post, “I just saw him digging through this dumpster, taking out some blankets and then he just went and sat on the loading dock a few doors down [from Swift’s apartment].”

It appeared that Swift’s apartment was Crowe’s first stop immediately after a Manhattan judge released him from custody under strict supervision and a protective order that prohibited him from contacting the multi-Grammy-winner.

At his hearing, Crowe was arraigned on three separate charges, including stalking in the fourth-degree and harassment in the first and second-degrees, per TMZ.

Furthermore, prosecutors alleged that Crowe has actually been to Swift’s Tribeca apartment upwards of 30 times in the past two months and asked to speak to the international pop icon multiple times.

Crowe was first arrested on Saturday after the NYPD answered a call from an eyewitness about a “disorderly person” near Swift’s home.

Just two days later on Monday, he was arrested again after being caught lurking in the neighbourhood yet again.