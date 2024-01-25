William 'training' Prince George to be a good King: report

William 'training' Prince George to be a good King

Prince William, who's said to be training his eldest son Prince George to be a good King, will reportedly not have the10-year-old take on official duties until "he is well into his 20s", a royal author has claimed.

Robert Hardman, who penned "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy" claimed William wants to ensure his heir is aptly trained before he becomes a working royal."



Citing sources close to the Prince and Princess of Wales, he revealed King Charles's eldest son views preparing George for his institutional role as one of the most important duties he holds.



"Prince George will not be expected to undertake any royal duties until he is well into his 20s. Quite apart from all his duties as Prince of Wales, Prince William has what he regards as one paramount duty. It is one which some of his predecessors virtually ignored: training the heir," wrote Hardman.

A friend told the royal author that preparing George for the demand of his future role is "not far off the most important job", William has.



William, who himself received training from both the late Queen and his father King Charles when he was younger, is currently taking care of his three children in absence of Kate Middleton who's recovering in hospital after abdominal surgery.