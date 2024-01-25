Princess Kate determined to silence haters with strategic move during recovery

Kate Middleton is understood to be pushing herself while in hospital after being consistently described as “lazy”.

A source recently told The Times that the princess’ “unwavering commitment to duty” would see her work from bed once she is discharged from hospital.

It comes after she was admitted to a private clinic in London for a “planned” abdominal surgery last week.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Kinsey Schofield blasted the critics for not cutting the princess some slack in the wake of her ill health.

“Any work Catherine does during recovery will be a sincere effort by the Princess to stay invested and contribute to causes that she is passionate about,” she explained.

The royal commentator went on to claim that the mom of three “won’t be privy to criticism from the public” since she has her priorities straight.

“Catherine has behaved so impeccably over the last several years while facing ludicrous accusations,” Schofiled continued.

“There are few people on the planet that would respond with the grace and strength that we've seen from the Princess of Wales,” she added.