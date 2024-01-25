Royal family shares first statement since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jamaica stunt

Royal family's social media accounts shared a statement on Thursday as King Charles III's sister Princess Anne held Investiture at Windsor Castle for recipients after the monarch, Kate Middleton and Prince William postponed royal duties due to health emergencies.

In their first post since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise outing and picture with Jamaican Prime Minister, the royal family highlighted The Duchess of Edinburgh's activities as she joined students taking part in a menstrual health workshop at Harris Girls' Academy in South-East London.



The royal family's post comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise red carpet appearance in Jamaica, where the couple posed with PM Andrew Holness, who previously threatened to cut ties with the royal family during Prince William and Kate's visit to the country.



In another tweet, Princess Anne can be seen conducting a ceremony at Windsor for the recipients of awards.



The royal family shared several photos from the occasion, writing: 'Congratulations to everyone who was presented with their honours by The Princess Royal at today's Investiture.



Recipients of the honour included: Film director and producer Sir Stephen Frears. Simon Daglish OBE, Co-Founder of Walking With The Wounded, and Fundraiser for Tommy's.