Travis Kelce reportedly learning to 'spread love' by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been said to be serving inspiration goals for her beau Travis Kelce.



The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs recently revealed that he had learned how to transmit "love" from the Lover hitmaker.

The NFL athlete was seen creating a heart frame with his bare hands during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, as Swifties are likely aware.

In the most recent episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis gave his younger brother Jason Kelce an explanation of the reasoning behind this famous gesture, which Taylor Swift frequently performs.

The football player did this, according to People magazine's findings, to add a little optimism to his game.

Addressing the matter, the Blank Space crooner's boyfriend stated, "Yeah, man, had to spread the love baby," adding, “Always got to spread that love, baby."

The oldest Kelce brother subsequently revealed that Bill's supporters, who were allegedly impolite inside the stadium, were the intended recipients of his gesture.

Jason brought up the fact that these games are "supposed to be" competitive later in the show.

In response, Travis agreed, "It's a football game," before noting, "The Bills, coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? 1,000%. 1,000%. Did they get a little extra? 1,000%," after which he moved on to the next topic.