Whoopi Goldberg responds to ‘Barbie’ Oscars snub criticism

Whoopi Goldberg shares views on ‘Barbie’ Oscars snub criticism

Whoopi Goldberg has recently shared reaction to Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig getting snubbed by Academy Awards.



During an appearance on The View on Wednesday, the Ghost actress declared, “Here’s the deal: Everybody doesn’t win!”

The show’s co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Barbie grossed over $1 billion. Hello, studios, maybe hire more female directors if you want to produce blockbusters.”

“We're half the population, we turn out, we want to see these. Also, did they miss the whole moral of the story of Barbie? Of course, we celebrate just Ken, not the woman who's the lead in it and the icon in it,” remarked Alyssa.

Whoopi mentioned, “You don't get everything you want to get.”

Responding to Margot and Greta snubs, the talk show host remarked, “Everybody doesn't win,” after Sunny Hostin talked about the “snubs”.

Whoopi further said, “Well, but they’re not snubs. And that’s what I want to sort of point out.”

“It's not the elites, it's the entire family of the Academy Awards who vote for Best Picture nominations. We all vote for Best Picture, everybody,” stated the Sister Act star.

Whoopi mentioned, “There are no snubs. That's what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective.”

“The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting,” she added.

For the unversed, Margot and Greta were reportedly omitted from Oscar nomination in this year’s Best Actress and Best Director categories respectively.