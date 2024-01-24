Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's Barbie snubs show 'Academy's Bias,' says expert

The entertainment industry and fans are currently debating on the Academy Awards' decision to omit Barbie star Margot Robbie and creator Greta Gerwig from their respective categories.

For the unversed, the leading ladies of the 2023 blockbuster movie have not been included in Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Director's list in the 2024 Oscars nominations.

Speaking of the biggest Oscar snub of 2024, Dave Karger, the known entertainment journalist, claimed that "these two high-profile omissions will be remembered" by people for a long time.

As per People, he said, "It's definitely not a good look that the Academy members left out Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for directing and starring in a movie that's largely about how impressive women are often marginalized."

"I do think that the Academy membership has a bit of a bias, unconscious or otherwise, against true comedies and towards heavier dramas," added the expert.



Dave explained that Greta and Margot surely made it on to thousands of ballots, "but since those ballots are weighted towards voters’ No. 1 and No. 2 favorites, we can assume they simply didn’t earn enough of those top-tier votes."

Earlier, Barbie's Ken, Ryan Gosling and critically acclaimed America Ferrera expressed their disappointment over their film's talented ladies' omission from the main categories.

Notably, the blockbuster film bagged nominations in different categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Music (Original Song), Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

