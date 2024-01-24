Beyoncé mother expresses ‘regret’ for liking post shading Janet Jackson

Tina did not apologise for liking the post, but called The Jacksons 'the first family of music'

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé, has addressed the controversy surrounding her liking a post that shaded Janet Jackson on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old made headlines when she engaged with an Instagram post by a friend that displayed ticket prices for a concert by the 57-year-old Janet, all of which were over $2000.

Instagram user @let68 captioned the post: 'What a joke....they add $1000 for a 15 second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash.

She continued: 'You want Beyoncé prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I'm not the only one...oh the DMs I'm getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support.'

Tina addressed the situation via Instagram Reel and said she sometimes likes posts without reading them, trusting that the people she follows wouldn't be saying anything untoward. She vowed to 'never do that again'.

Tina did not apologise for liking the post, but called The Jacksons 'the first family of music' and assured her four million fans: 'I love and respect them.'

She captioned the video: 'I am saddened by this. Janet Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist.

'I took Destiny's Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old . They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyonce. Why would I hate on her?

'I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful. (I learned my lesson) ! Especially when I have so much going on.. I just wanted to clarify.

'I do know that you can see people's likes so I would be pretty dumb to do that.'

Janet is currently on her tenth concert tour, the record-breaking Janet Jackson: Together Again. It is her first tour in four years.