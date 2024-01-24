Dolly Parton confirms she was ‘uncredited’ producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Dolly Parton on being an‘uncredited’ producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Dolly Parton has recently confirmed she was a secret producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.



Speaking to Business Insider, Parton revealed she was “very involved in Buffy, but she would often visit the set often as she lived in Nashville and the show was filmed in Los Angeles.

“A lot of my work was done just conversing back and forth with the business people there,” said Parton.

The musician, who is currently busy promoting her latest baking mixes with Duncan Hines and Conagra Brand, shared, “I didn't get to meet all of the people, but I wanted them to know that I was there for them, I was proud of them, and they were doing a great job.”

While talking about the success of the show, Parton believed, “That show was pretty much run by other people. I have to give more people credit on Buffy the Vampire Slayer than me.”

“A lot of people did so much work on that,” remarked the 78-year-old.

However, the country music mentioned, “I was very excited about the show. That little show did great.”

Last year, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy, disclosed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she never met Parton, but the singer sent gifts to set.

“We'd get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name and I would think, ‘She doesn't know who I am,’” she stated.

Gellar added, “Then one day somebody asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance, and I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now.’”