Ryan Gosling wife gives strong message after Barbie star blasts Oscars

File Footage

Eva Mendes, the wife of Ryan Gosling, shared a thoughtful message on her Instagram page shortly after her husband addressed the Oscar snubs involving Barbie dolls.

The 49-year-old actress, who revealed in 2022 that she had privately married Ryan, posted a video clip featuring American singer Lola Falana discussing the power of the mind to 'negotiate', while the soul cannot.

Eva said she 'loves' how Lola words it, asking her followers: 'Who gets this as deeply as I do? Dios mío [my god], does my mind like to negotiate. It's exhausting!'

In the clip, Lola says: 'You cannot lie because the only thing that can touch a mass of people is the soul, cause the soul can't lie. Now when you start to deal with the mind, the mind will negotiate. It's like yeah, that's why they say your first instinct is correct.

'Your first time something your soul says don't do that, then after a while the mind gets lazy or gets busy or whatever and it starts to negotiate and it says now look you don't have to pay that no mind.

Eva and Ryan met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and share two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, eight.

This post followed Ryan's statement expressing disappointment over the Oscar snubs of his co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig.

In the statement, the 43-year-old actor, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in the film, emphasized that the movie owes its existence to Margot, 33, and Greta, 40.

'There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

'No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

'Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,' he declared.




