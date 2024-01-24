Harry, Meghan brace for retaliation from King Charles following Jamaica outing

King Charles has been tipped to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles following their latest cunning move.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently stepped out in Jamaica, which also marked their first appearance of 2024.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Sarah Vine reflected on the Sussexes surprise appearance at the red carpet premiere of Bob Marley: One Love on Tuesday, Jan. 23.



The royal author pointed out Harry and Meghan’s strategic move to break cover for the first time in 2024 in Jamaica, which is infamous for its anti-monarchy sentiments against Britains.

“It appears to me that they intend to use their royal connection to undermine both the individual reputations of members of the Royal Family and that of the institution as a whole,” she suggested, adding: “I hope I’m wrong.”

Back in March 2022, Prince William and Kate Middleton were forced to suffer major embarrassment during their visit to the country, when PM Andrew Holness announced the country's intention to cut ties with the monarchy.

The PM emphasised to become “an independent, full developed and prosperous country" at the time.

“By casting themselves as refugees from a regressive and repressive regime, they are tapping into the divisive culture wars that dominate so much of our public debate these days and helping to fuel anti-royalist sentiment throughout the Commonwealth and elsewhere,” the commentator continued.



In the end, Vine noted how the late Queen, “who loved the Commonwealth” would be “heartbroken,” suggesting the King to “give them what they claim to want and set them free of their royal shackles by stripping them, finally, of all titles.”

