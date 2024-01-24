Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes break silence on relationship issues

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes opened up about their relationship issues, admitting that the two are still together after heated arguments in the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J.

The former Good Morning America co-hosts released a joint video on Instagram and revealed their relationship status following emotional confessions on the podcast.

Holmes began his statement, saying, "We just wanted to check in and let you know that, despite what you’ve been hearing, we are still together."



He added, "We’re hearing from a lot of you all on our latest episode of the podcast. It was something we really struggled and debated about whether or not we should even put out there — but at this point I’m glad we did."



While moving her head as a sign of agreement to her partner, Robach said, "Yeah, I am too.”

The 50-year-old TV personality said that she and her partner want to be "real" and "transparent" about their relationship with their audience.

She explained, "Our larger goal in putting out our latest episode was to show that, yes we like to show pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to transparent we wanted to show all the sides of us and I would say most relationships."

The couple captioned their post, "We're still together. If you've already listened to today's episode on Amy and T.J., you'll understand!"