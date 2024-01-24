Meghan Markle 'claims ownership' of Prince Harry during Jamaica outing

Meghan Markle swiftly “put herself in charge” of Prince Harry during their latest public appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the red carpet premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Speaking to The Sun, body language expert Judi James reflected on the pair’s conduct on the carpet as they rubbed shoulders with big Hollywood stars.

While Meghan exuded glamour and confidence around what seemed to be her natural habitat, the Spare author appeared out of place, with relying on his wife to lead the way.

“Meghan and Harry’s tactile, red carpet display of affection and togetherness here does seem to show Meghan at her confident, elegant best while Harry reveals some cues or tells beside her that give him a rather more awkward look,” she explained.

“His open-neck shirt and his informal body language behaviour here looks at odds with her pitch-perfect, focused, Hollywood celebrity approach.

The expert went on to point out the tell-tale signs of anxiety in Harry, including touching his forehead, trying to pull Meghan’s hand in towards his leg, and rigid smile.

“Meghan looks gracious and charming and pure self-assured Hollywood red carpet glamour,” James explained.

She also suggested that the Suits alum seemed to claim ownership of the duke with certain gestures, as she led the way to greet fellow attendees.

"She is even seen using one of her steering gestures on Harry, placing a hand on his back to usher him forward to greet someone she has first greeted warmly herself, appearing to put herself in charge here,” Judi shared.

“Her eyes throw a look over her shoulder at the cameras and with their soft eye-smile and the hand of loving ownership the message seems to be ‘He’s mine’,” she added.