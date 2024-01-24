Sarah Ferguson tipped for 'greatest reward' from Prince Andrew amid health battle

Prince Andrew has been urged to be the “greatest support” to Sarah Ferguson during her current health crisis.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Richard Eden urged the disgraced prince to remarry his ex-wife in the wake of her skin cancer diagnosis, as a token for her unwavering support for him over the years.

Eden deemed it probable in the wake of King Charles’ public welcome of the television personality as she joined the royal family at Sandringham after 30 years on Christmas Day last month.

The Duke and Duchess of York have stayed close for the last three decades despite their 1992 marriage collapsing within four years.

The twosome, who shares two daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, currently stay together in the giant Royal Lodge.

Despite their marriage falling to pieces, Fergie continued to have Andrew’s back through the many scandals his last few years have been marred by, including sexual assault allegations.

“And while the couple themselves have insisted they are happy as they are, living together as friends, a marriage might represent a solution to all their current difficulties,” Eden wrote for the outlet.

“For Fergie, it would reward all the loyalty she has shown Andrew,” he suggested.

However, the royal expert affirmed: “The prize for Andrew would be greater still.”

“Cast to the margins of royal family life, taking a wife – albeit one he previously has been married to – would surely soften public scorn and may even offer a route back to some kind of semi-official status,” explained Mr Eden.

“In their crises, the Duke and Duchess have become co-dependent. As she faces the uncertainty over her health, it is Andrew who will be her greatest support,” he added.