Prince Andrew 'tower of strength' for 'scared' Sarah Ferguson amid cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson is relying on her former husband and daughter to show her “care” and “compassion” while she grapples with the reality of her health.

The Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer which affects growth of melanocytes, cells that produce melanin which gives brown color to our skin.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent reflected on Fergie’s current mental state as the cancer was diagnosed only months after she got a mastectomy for the treatment of breast cancer.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson’s second cancer diagnosis ‘very serious’

Moreover, the royal expert claimed that the television personality will “sadly be familiar with the process,” considering her father was also diagnosed with skin cancer.

"It’s obviously distressing for her, her daughters and ex-husband. I imagine the very worst time is right now as she waits to hear whether the skin cancer has been caught in time,” Bond explained.

"Sadly she will be familiar with the process… having watched her father go through it. She must be scared, and with good reason."

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson shares first 'shock' post after second cancer diagnosis

"Her Instagram posts suggest she is in a calm and reflective mood as she takes in the news. Twice now she has been pulled up abruptly and forced to take a look at her life and her future. It’s tough,” the royal expert continued.

"In recent years Sarah has been a tower of strength for her ex husband — as she has always been for her daughters. I’m sure they will all feel that now is the time for them to give back some of that care and compassion — and help Sarah through this difficult and harrowing diagnosis,” she added.