Tom Holland showers love on ‘girlfriend’ Zendaya amid split rumours

Tom Holland was a full-on supportive boyfriend as he hyped up his lady, Zendaya, as she attended the Paris Fashion Week on Monday.



The Euphoria alum, 27, also debuted her new short, choppy bangs and super-straight locks for the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show at Place Vendôme.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star was in complete awe of his co-star as he posted a photo of her, with three heart-eyed emojis on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Not only did he praise Zendaya’s stylish look, in the next IG Story, Holland, 27, shared a reel of the actress posing for cameras in her Schiaparelli outfit, styled by Law Roach.

The Dune actress wore a dramatic all-black ensemble featuring a high-neck top and a ruched satin skirt with a long train. The look was accessorised with a pair of black pointed pumps and sheer black tights.

The reel played the 2005 bop Cupid’s Chokehold by Gym Class Heroes featuring Patrick Stump.

It played the iconic chorus of the song, “Take a look at my girlfriend/ She's the only one I got.”

In the caption, Holland wrote, “This was made for me [crying laughing emoji].”

The post comes more than a week after the Holland debunked speculation that he and Zendaya had broken up. When asked by a paparazzi about the rumours on January 12, he replied, “No, absolutely not.”