Irina Shayk and Lewis Hamilton ‘just friends’?

Irina Shayk and Lewis Hamilton, the truth is out now.



We've heard that the supermodel would find it convenient if Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady, and Irina Shayk were in a love triangle because they live in the same apartment block in New York's Tribeca neighbourhood.

However, a close personal friend of Shayk has dispelled reports that she's also having an affair with the Formula One driver.

“[Hamilton and Shayk] have been friends for years! Nothing is happening,” the pal insisted.

Four days after Shayk, 38, and Brady, 39, spent time together in New York, photos of the couple in Paris created a romantic stir.

However, Shayk's close buddy dismissed the relationship, calling them "really good friends."

“She’s always supported him, and he’s always supported her. They’ve been friends for at least 13 years. There’s nothing going on between Irina and Lewis,” the pal insisted.

Brady, 46, is one of the racers whom Lewis cites as an influence for continuing into his 40s.

The elite sportsmen even share an apartment in the same New York building.