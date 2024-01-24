Kelly Clarkson speaks candidly about mental health struggles

Kelly Clarkson speaks candidly about mental health on the latest episode of her show earlier this week.
While talking to Bridgerton star, Phoebe Dynevor on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress opened up about her anxiety and revealed acting was a “great outlet” for her to deal with depression.
Kelly concurred with Phoebe, adding, “I think a lot of us [in the industry] are also like a bit ADHD so we always like to be doing stuff as well.”
It is pertinent to mention that the singer had faced rough moments in her life after the high-profile divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
Currently, Kelly has moved to New York City with her two young children and loving every bit of it.
The musician shared that writing her tenth studio album, Chemistry acted as therapy after her divorce.
“I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don't hold grudges,” she told PEOPLE.
Kelly mentioned, “So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why—and what am I going to do about it?”
“I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard,” explained the songstress.
Kelly added, “You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”
