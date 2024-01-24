‘RHOSLC’: Andy Cohen hints at Monica Garcia’s fate after alleged ‘betrayal’

Monica Garcia admitted to posting videos of fellow 'RHOSLC' stars to troll account Reality Von Tease

Monica Garcia’s fate among the housewives is yet to be determined.

On Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it was revealed that Garcia was the mole spilling tea to Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease.

Ahead of the upcoming third and final installment RHOSLC reunion special airing Tuesday, host and executive producer Andy Cohen teased at Garcia’s future at the reality show after her alleged betrayal.

“I think the question is how will Monica, or will Monica, find her way back into this group? Part 3 is a deep dive into Reality Von Tease and the black eye. And so, at the end I think you’ll have a sense of where we go next season,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight Monday.

Cohen was, of course, referring to the bombshell dropped on the Season 4 finale of the hit Bravo show, in which Heather Gay confronted Garcia about her behaviour and association with Reality Von Tease, known for targeting the show’s members.

In the same confrontation, Gay also set the truth free about her infamous black eye on Season 3, claiming that it was now-convicted Jen Shah who clocked her.