Kylie Jenner sets 'strict' rules for beau Timothee Chalamet 

Kylie Jenner has reportedly set a few strict rules for her new boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, because of her rocky past relationships.
As per Heat Magazine, an insider shared, "Kylie has been through hell with men. She’s lost so much trust and become deeply insecure, which is why she’s laying out the rules for Timothée."
The source claimed, "First, Kylie wanted him to cut ties with all of his exes, even the ones he still considers friends."
Speaking of the Wonka actor, an insider said, “He’s dated a lot more people than anyone realises, including the likes of Lily-Rose Depp and [Madonna’s daughter] Lourdes Leon."
"But Kylie’s suspicious of any women in his life, even those he works with," the source shared.
The report also revealed that the beauty mogul has given strict instructions to Timothee for not mentioning her name in any of his interviews.
"And until she’s ready to post pictures of them together, he isn’t allowed to, either," the source added.
Kylie asked the actor "to live up to her expectations" if he wanted to stay in a relationship with the mother-of-two.
In September 2023, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their relationship with their debut outing at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, LA.
