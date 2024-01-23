Princess Kate's health issues raise concerns about 'survival of monarchy'

Princess Kate's health problems raised serious concerns about the future of the British monarchy.

A royal commentator, Nigel Jones, wrote in an op-ed published by Sky News Australia that the Princess of Wales "is the best hope for the survival of the monarchy into the future."

He stated, "As she recovers from her operation, the prayers and sympathy of the vast majority of the British people rest with Kate, the woman who is the best hope for the survival of the monarchy into the future."

The royal expert warned, "Should anything amiss befall her, it would be a massive - possibly even fatal - blow to the troubled institution."

Dr Tessa Dunlop, another royal expert, recently dubbed Princess of Wales the royal family's 'reliable asset' amid her serious health issues.

In conversation with The Mirror, royal commentator said that Kate's operation is a "salient reminder of just how valuable she is" to her family and the people of the UK.

For the unversed, the mother-of-three underwent a planned abdominal surgery at The London Clinic on January 16.

As per Kensington Palace, Kate "will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days... She will commence her royal duties after Easter."