Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori reacts to his expensive titanium teeth

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, seemingly approves of her beau’s new look and she made a gesture to show it.

The Heartless rapper showed off his whopping $850,000 new metallic teeth last week as he took to his Instagram Story. In the second post, West compared his new look to the James Bond villain Jaws, who had a mouth of metal.

It seems that his 29-year-old wife loves that new look as a photo of West’s new dental work was set as her lockscreen wallpaper on her phone.

In the images obtained by Page Six, Censori was out and about with West on Monday in Los Angeles.

She was dressed in a white tank top paired with black short, and her slicked back hair. Meanwhile, West kept it simple in black sweatpants and layered shirts.

One of the images showed Censori’s lit up phone in which the top half of West’s face is cut off in the picture and only his expensive titanium teeth are on display.

Known as “fixed prosthodontics,” an insider previously told Page Six that the new metal dental implants of the rapper are “fixed and permanent,” but his “teeth weren’t removed.”

“This goes way beyond veneers or grills,” the source said. “And his particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before.”