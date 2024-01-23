Prince William, Kate's son Louis official name changed by Queen amid Lilibet row

Prince William, Kate's son Louis official name changed

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child was named Louis Arthur Charles when he was born on April 23 2018, however late Queen Elizabeth II overturned 100-year-old rule to make sure he had a royal title.

King George V, in 1917, decided that only children of the sovereign would become a Prince or Princess upon birth, as well as any grandchildren born through the male line.



When Prince and Princess of Wales became parents the Queen made sure they would all receive their HRH titles by changing the historic rule.

The rule, changed by the late Queen, did not apply to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children.

Members of the royal family with titles are not usually referred to using a surname, but Louis and his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte use their father's title as a surname at school.



It is to mention here that the name Louis is a tribute to Lord Louis Mountbatten, uncle to Prince Philip and a mentor to King Charles who was killed in an IRA bombing in 1979.

Louis is also named after King Charles, while the name Arthur is a regal name going back centuries and was the name of King Henry VIII's first son who passed away as a teenager.

It emerges amid claims that Queen Elizabeth was actually "furious" over Meghan and Harry's decision to name their daughter Lilibet.

Author of "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story" Robert Hardman claimed the Queen told aides: "I don't own the palaces. I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that."



Meghan and Harry are reportedly shocked, with an insider saying: "Meghan and Harry 100 percent got permission from the Queen to use the name Lilibet. The report is not true."



Hardman also revealed that the King would love to have the Duke of Sussex back in the family, but not as a working member.