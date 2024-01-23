‘Port Charles’ detective David Gail passes away at 58

David Gail, who captivated audiences as Kenny Payne on the iconic teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and later took on the role of Detective Mark Maclaine on the ABC soap opera Port Charles, has passed away. He was 58.

Gail's representative confirmed the news to several media outlets, stating that the actor died of "complications from sudden cardiac arrest" on January 16th.

He was found unresponsive by emergency personnel who attempted to revive him with CPR and defibrillation, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

"The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure," the rep stated in a release obtained by People magazine. "David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence."

Born in Los Angeles in 1965, Gail began his acting career in the late 1980s, appearing in guest roles on popular shows like MacGyver and Murder.

He landed his breakout role in 1991 when he joined the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 as Kenny Payne, a charming athlete who had a relationship with Donna Martin.

Gail remained on the show for three seasons, becoming a fan favourite for his portrayal of the conflicted yet likeable character. He left Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1994 to pursue other opportunities, but he continued to act regularly, appearing in shows like Melrose Place, Charmed, and CSI: Miami.

In 1997, Gail joined the cast of Port Charles as Detective Mark Maclaine, a role he played for over a decade. He became a central character on the show, known for his intelligence, integrity, and dedication to justice.