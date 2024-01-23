Rihanna reveals being ‘fan’ of Natalie Portman at surprise meetup

Rihanna EXHIBITS fangirl excitement while meeting Natalie Portman

Rihanna couldn’t resist the fan girl inside her while meeting Natalie Portman.



Following their encounter outside of the Dior Haute Couture presentation during Paris Fashion Week, the Work singer was all praise for the Oscar winner.

"I am a f--cking fan," The Grammy winner gushed to Natalie in a snippet shared to X (formerly Twitter) Jan. 22. "You're one of the hottest b---hes in Hollywood forever."

The praise for the May December star made her already shine like a diamond, but the Umbrella singer continued, saying, "You do the most innocent look, and I'm like AHHHH!"

And Natalie was essentially rendered speechless by the lovely words.

"I'm going to blackout," she joked, before returning the praise.

"I love you and I listen to your music all the time."

Rihanna turned to the cameras for help, wanting to inscribe the touching moment in her memories.

"Can somebody take a picture?" the 35-year-old asked. "So I, like, remember this happened tomorrow?"

At Monday's Dior show, Delphine Arnault, CEO of the fashion business, and Rihanna, who is married to rapper A$AP Rocky and has two boys, Riot Rose Mayers, age five, and RZA Athelston Mayers, age twenty, were seated first row.

She accessorised her black midi-dress with leather gloves, a stylish baseball helmet, and a belted black puffer coat for the occasion.



