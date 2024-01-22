Adele heaps praise on Zac Efron's performance in 'The Iron Claw'

File Footage

Adele lauded the incredible performance of Zac Efron in his new sports drama film The Iron Claw.



Taking to Instagram, Zac recently reshared a video clip from A24's official page featuring the English songwriter, who can be seen showering praise on the actor and the movie's storyline.

In the shared video, the Hello singer revealed that The Iron Claw was her favourite movie of the year. Later, Adele also admitted that she was blown away by Zac's acting skills.

She said, "So obviously there’s loads of great movies, but if you haven't seen it, Iron Claw was my favorite movie of the year... It’s about a very famous American wrestling family."

The singer continued, "I was so blown away by Zac Efron in [The Iron Claw], and at the end I cried for two hours. So my favorite movie of the year is Iron Claw."

As per the film's official tagline, the story revolves around the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

Notably, Zac portrayed the role of Kevin Von Erich, the only brother from the family who is alive.

Apart from Zac, the film also features Holt McCallany, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons.