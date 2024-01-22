Ryan Gosling ‘wasting’ his time doing movies like Barbie, says Oliver Stone

Hollywood moviemaker Oliver Stone has recently hit out at movies like Barbie, which he thinks, contributes to the “infantilization of Hollywood”.
In an exclusive interview with City AM, Stone said, “Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that shit for money.”
“Ryan should be doing more serious films. He shouldn’t be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood. Now it’s all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures: fantasy, fantasy,” stated the moviemaker.
Stone also took a dig at the Fast and Furious franchise, explaining he used to enjoy the movies, but now, “they have become like Marvel movies. I mean, how many crashes can you see?”
Other than that, Stone also addressed John Wick, the Keanu Reeves-starring franchise.
“On the plane I watched John Wick, which is three hours and some. And I fell asleep about 778 times during it,” he continued.
Stone mentioned, “I kept waking up and having to face him killing more people. It’s like the world has degenerated into non-logic.”
For the unversed, Stone earned four Oscars which included Best Adapted Screenplay for Midnight Express and for Best Director for Born on the Fourth of July.
Moreover, Stone made a new movie, titled Nuclear Now, which was a documentary about climate change.
Prince Harry stepped away from royal family before the death of grandmother, Queen Elizabeth
Police raid near Taylor Swift's home in New York City
King Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022, after his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away
Sarah Ferguson shares her first statement, saying 'naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock'
The Duchess of York's rep confirmed that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer after breast cancer battle
Prince Philip, who breathed his last in 2021, had abdominal surgery at The London Clinic in June 2013