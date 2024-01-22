Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce in Chiefs colours at Buffalo Bills playoff game: Footage

Taylor Swift with Jason Kelce supporting Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs playoff game vs. Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift passed the whole vibe check while supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his latest Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.



The Grammy winner showed up in style to support boyfriend Travis Kelce at Sunday's Chiefs vs. Bills game in Orchard Park, N.Y., by dressing in the colours of the Kansas City squad in a Gant Blank Canvas Project x Kilo Kish Bouclé Varsity Jacket.

Along with Brittany Mahomes, Swift wore a red beanie and her trademark red lipstick as she entered Highmark Stadium.

As she entered, the pop sensation was even seen blowing a kiss to the assembled throng.

Kelce, meanwhile, showed up at the stadium in style.

The football player got off the bus dressed in a mustard yellow jacket, matching trousers and a multicoloured shirt underneath with stripes.

Kelce carried a leather duffel bag and added shades and a red beanie to his ensemble.

Swift has been a regular at Kelce's games since they started dating last summer, frequently donning outfits that honour the tight end.

She has been seen sporting accessories with her beau's jersey number and moniker, including as knit beanies and friendship bracelets, in addition to stocking her closet with vintage Chiefs apparel from nearby Kansas City retailers.