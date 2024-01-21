Jennifer Aniston all set to get married third time on ONE condition

Jennifer Aniston is all set to get married for a third time but this time she won’t lower her standards.
A source told Life & Style magazine, the Friends alum “would like to tie the knot, but won’t lower her standards”.
The source revealed that Jennifer “is fine with going out of her comfort zone — a blue-collar-type guy with a career and a dad bod is not out of the question. Neither is someone who’s up to 10 years younger”.
The source revealed that Jennifer earlier dated John Mayer, who is eight years her junior.
“Jen’s really hoping her dating luck changes in 2024,” shared an insider.
In the past few months, Jennifer was not able to focus on romance because of her friend and hit show co-star Matthew Perry passed away at age 54 in late October 2023 via OK!
“It’s painful for Jen and the other cast to know he was so tormented,” noted an insider.
Source added, “It’s difficult to process.”
Following Matthew’s death, Jennifer penned a heartfelt note on social media dedicated to her late friend.
“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love,” she wrote.
Jennifer mentioned, “Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”
“For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it,” stated the actress.
The Modern Family star appeared joyful as she posed for photos before entering the restaurant
Cher was denied the sole conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman
Prince Harry was honoured as one of the living legends at the 21st annual Aviation Awards on Jan. 19
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn parted ways in 2023 following their six-year-long 'low-key' relationship
Jodie Foster shares reason of hiding her career from children when they were young
Doja Cat’s mother filed a lawsuit against the singer’s brother claiming ‘physical and verbal’ abuse
The former announced their split in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given criticism for not taking permission from Queen Elizabeth