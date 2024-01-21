Jennifer Aniston all set to get married third time on ONE condition

Jennifer Aniston likely to tie the knot third time on ONE condition

Jennifer Aniston is all set to get married for a third time but this time she won’t lower her standards.



A source told Life & Style magazine, the Friends alum “would like to tie the knot, but won’t lower her standards”.

The source revealed that Jennifer “is fine with going out of her comfort zone — a blue-collar-type guy with a career and a dad bod is not out of the question. Neither is someone who’s up to 10 years younger”.

The source revealed that Jennifer earlier dated John Mayer, who is eight years her junior.

“Jen’s really hoping her dating luck changes in 2024,” shared an insider.

In the past few months, Jennifer was not able to focus on romance because of her friend and hit show co-star Matthew Perry passed away at age 54 in late October 2023 via OK!

“It’s painful for Jen and the other cast to know he was so tormented,” noted an insider.

Source added, “It’s difficult to process.”

Following Matthew’s death, Jennifer penned a heartfelt note on social media dedicated to her late friend.

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love,” she wrote.

Jennifer mentioned, “Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

“For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it,” stated the actress.