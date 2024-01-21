Dua Lipa addresses budding friendship with John Cena

Dua Lipa reflects on her budding friendship with John Cena

Dua Lipa has recently addressed her budding friendship with John Cena.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Houdini singer confessed, “It seems like I can’t seem to do anything without him.”

Lipa, who made her cameo with Cena in the Barbie movie, dished, “He’s really my emotional support actor.”

“It was fab, and he’s amazing, and I absolutely love working with John. He’s such a great guy and so lovely,” added the musician.

For the unversed, Lipa and Cena met on the set of the Argylle movie, which was directed by Matthew Vaughn and scheduled to release in February 2024.

Earlier, speaking on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Cena spoke up about his movie, explaining, “It was a happy accident. It was a chance to maybe say ‘hey, would you guys be willing to have me if I could do something?’”

Meanwhile Lipa’s cameo took place between tour dates as she pointed out, “Today I’m going to go and put on four different coloured wigs and a mermaid tail, and tomorrow I’m going to fly and get up onstage again and do something completely different.”

“I felt like I was holding the biggest secret in the world from the song to the little cameo, which was fun and exciting", she added.