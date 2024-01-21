Cher’s sons, Elijah and Chaz, bash ‘hypocrite’ mom amid conservatorship battle

Cher sought conservatorship over Elijah to help manage his finances amid his addiction battle

Cher’s sons are banding against her.

After Cher was denied temporary conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman, Elijah and his half-brother Chaz Bono are reportedly teaming up to call out their “hypocritical” mother.

In a new report by the National Enquirer via Radar Online, Chaz – who Cher shares with first husband Sonny Bono – and Elijah – whose dad was Cher’s second ex-husband Gregg Allman – blamed their mother for their lifelong emotional troubles and reportedly want to cut all ties with her after her conservatorship stunt.

“Elijah and Chaz think she’s a hypocrite and has no business controlling their lives when she can’t even manage her own life,” a source spilled to the outlet.

The sources further revealed that Cher’s sons can “attest” to the fact that “she was a terrible mother.”

“But Elijah felt the brunt of it,” the source continued, noting that Elijah – who was already estranged from his father – felt “shut out” by Cher after she “shipped him off to boarding school when he was seven.”

Cher would allegedly barely be around when Elijah would return home on the weekends, leaving him no choice but to go out with his friends and get into all sorts of trouble.”

“She was a horrible influence. All she cared about was her career and men,” the source declared, adding that the conservatorship she recently filed against Elijah was just her way to “control the money he gets from his late dad’s trust.”

“[Elijah] thinks she’s out of her mind. He admits he has issues with addiction, but he just spent the last two months at rehab in Mexico,” the source said.