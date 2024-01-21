Doja Cat’s brother brushes off mother’s claim that he assaulted the singer

Doja Cat’s brother is pleading ignorance and claiming that he doesn’t know Doja or their mother

Raman Dalithando Dlamini was dismissive of claims that he assaulted the singer, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

In a video shared by the Shade Room Thursday, Raman claimed to paparazzi that he has no knowledge about any restraining order filed against him by their mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer.

Not only that, but Raman also declared that he had no idea who the Need to Know songstress even was.

However, it appeared that Raman was simply avoiding acknowledging his estranged family, as he further clarified about Doja and their mother that he “hasn’t seen anybody in years.”

As the video cut off, Raman stated that “there is no story.”

The so called non-story that Raman was referring to was of the temporary restraining order filed by Deborah on Friday, January 12, alleging “physical and verbal” assault against Doja, even knocking out some of her teeth and leaving her with scrapes and bruises.

The lawsuit further claimed that Raman had verbally abused Doja “in a very degrading and demeaning” manner.

Subsequently, the Paint the Town Red hitmaker felt “unsafe and traumatized.”