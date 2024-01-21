Prince Harry, Meghan 'shocked' over 'smear campaign' on Elizabeth name drama

Meghan Markle (L), Queen Elizabeth (C), Prince Harry (R)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly left 'shocked' after reports claimed that the pair left the late Queen Elizabeth II furious over their decision to name their daughter Lilibet, a moniker coined by the late monarch.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly about the aftermath of negativity that plagued the couple and insisted that they got explicit permission from the Queen to use the name.

"Meghan and Harry 100% got permission from the Queen to use the name Lilibet," they said.

Denying the reports, the souce claimed that the pair coined the backlash to a 'smear campaign' against them.

"The report is not true. They don’t know where this is coming from. [They are] shocked that this is coming now; it seems out of nowhere and out of left field. They just feel like it’s more of the same smear campaign that continues against them."

"They feel it’s convenient [that] this is surfacing now when the Queen is not here to defend herself and can’t say what is true or false," they said.

This comes after reports claimed that the couple left the Queen angered by naming their daughter Lilibet by informing her rather than asking her for permission.