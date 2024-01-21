Josie Gibson addresses future on This Morning amid fan concerns about quitting

TV personality confused fans earlier in the week with a post mentioning her 'last day' on the show

Josie Gibson addressed her future as a presenter on This Morning in a social media post on Sunday.

The 38-year-old TV personality confused earlier in the week with a post mentioning her 'last day' on the show.

Although she was informing fans about her temporary break from the show, it sparked rumours that she had left the ITV program.

However, over the weekend, she used Instagram to clarify her continued association with the This Morning team.

She penned: 'Alreeet lovers, just to confirm, I have not left @thismorning I keep getting asked why I've left, so I thought it's easier to clear up the rumour mill on here.

'I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I can not thank you enough.'

Josie left fans fearing for her future on the show as she wrote on social media on Wednesday: 'My last day with @dermotoleary tomorrow before @alisonhammond55 returns Friday.

'Then @sianwelby takes the @thismorning reins next week.

'What an amazing group of ladies to share the sofa with!!!!! @dermotoleary thank you for being my rock this week.'

It comes after it was revealed that This Morning's showbiz reporter Sian Welby will host the show next week as they continue to search for a replacement for Holly Willoughby.