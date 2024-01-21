Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk walking on 'poisonous path'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to avoid 'poisonous path' amid royal rift

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are reportedly planning to release a new tell-all memoir, have been urged to avoid a 'poisonous path' amid their deepening rift with the royal family.

As per MailOnline, Robert Hardman claimed in his new book that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might release a sequel of Spare or Meghan will write her own memoir.

He wrote, "It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life, and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part – less than a fifth – of Prince Harry’s memoir. This suggested either a sequel or perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams warned the California-based couple of severe outcomes amid rumours of their possible memoir.

In conversation with Daily Express US, he shared, "Their brand would become toxic. Obviously, they would have no future relationship with the Royal Family if they went down this lucrative but poisonous path."

The royal commentator added, "Harry revealed he had cut four hundred pages from Spare, because they were so sensitive and, in theory anyway, these could form the basis of another book."

Richard slammed Harry and Meghan, saying, "This would undoubtedly advertise to the world that the only way they could make a living was by continuing to trash the Royal Family."