Justin Timberlake shares surprise video after being named in Coachella ‘leak’

Singer Justin Timberlake has delighted fans with a post about his new project after the shocking announcement that NSYNC are returning.

The Cry Me A River hitmaker appears to be teasing a new album but nothing is confirmed as he's preparing for the 90s boyband’s return.

NSYNC is an American vocal group and boy band formed by Chris Kirkpatrick in Orlando in 1995 and launched in Germany by BMG Ariola Munich. The group consists of Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez.



Timberlake has left fans guessing as he shared a surprise video, a strange trailer involving a model car and gas station, on his Instagram.

In the clip, Justin is seen staring into the distance, and actor Benicio Del Toro providing a voiceover.



The singer's fans have speculated this could be a new album, the first one in six years from the Grammy winner, or follow in Jennifer Lopez’s footsteps of a strange visual album biopic extravaganza.

The announcement comes days after Justin was named as a possible headliner at US festival Coachella 2024 amid some big-name ‘leaks’, including the Spice Girls.