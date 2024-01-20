Meghan Markle 'turned a deaf ear' to Sophie's offer

Duchess Sophie snubbed by Meghan Markle for schooling royal rules

Meghan Markle, who officially became a royal after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, was invited by Duchess Sophie for tea before her big day so that the former actress could learn about her new role.



The Duchess of Sussex reportedly turned a deaf ear to Sophie's offer of help, according to claims made in Gyles Brandreth's royal biography.

"It was just the two of them, and they talked for hours. Meghan had so many questions, and Sophie, who knows what it’s like navigating your way through the early days of transition from a commoner to a royal, gave freely of her advice.



"Sophie found Meghan likable and engaging, and told her that she could call her any time when she needed advice about dealing with some of the trickier royals," an insider revealed.

However, in his book Elizabeth: An Intimare Portrait, Brandreth wrote: "The Queen understood Harry's girl might find adjusting to royal life 'challenging to begin with."

"To help Meghan, the Queen suggested that her daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, would be an ideal mentor. 'Sophie can help show you the ropes,' said the Queen. Meghan made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie's help. She had Harry."

Sophie, in an interview in 2020, explained she was in a position to help Meghan, saying: "Remember, I’d had five years to adjust [to royal life]. And for our six-month engagement, I was even staying at Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out."