Meghan Markle is no-show at Prince Harry night of honour

Prince Harry is set to be conferred at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards

Prince Harry stepped out sans Meghan Markle in Beverly Hills, California to attend the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards on Friday, Jan. 19.

The Duke of Sussex was dressed in a velvet tux, which he paired with a pair of matching-coloured jeans and dress shows.

Harry is set to be inducted as a living legend at the aviation hall of fame for his “significant contributions to aviation/aerospace industry.”

The event is to be hosted by John Travolta, who is also the “Official Ambassador of Aviation.”

The award is being conferred to honour the former royal’s accomplishments as a pilot during his ten years of military experience.

Harry sparked backlash after the award was announced by the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy last week, with many questioning his credibility to receive the honour.

The Spare author’s forthcoming feat arrives on the heels of King Charles and Princess Kate’s respective surgeries; the princess is currently recovering from a successful abdominal surgery, while the King is set to go under the knife for treatment of enlarged prostrate next week.

Prince Harry hasn’t publicly reacted to the health concerns of his family yet. It is unclear whether the estranged royal reached out to Kate and Charles in private.