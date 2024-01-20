Jason Momoa thinks he 'hasn't done anything so far' in his career

Jason Momoa, as per reports, believes he has never been proficient at "one thing."



The former cast member of Game of Thrones spoke with Variety, a US publication, recently. The Hollywood hottie discussed his newest docuseries, On the Roam, in this interview.

Speaking about his travels, Momoa shared a unique insight: he still has "so much to do" in his professional life.

“I don’t really think I’ve done anything so far,” the 44-year-old star stated.

He then addressed that his engagements in the upcoming unscripted series are “what I’d be doing on my off days.”

“I’m not going to be able to master all of these things. I’m a solid C+ to B- at everything. But I like doing a lot of different things, and I’m not an A at one thing,” the Aquaman actor added.

The acting sensation later disclosed in the confessional that he would definitely like to go on another adventure, which is to act in a few really successful films.

“I’ve just never been a part of movies that — none of my movies are going to the awards. I’m not really that guy,” he admitted.

The actor concluded this conversation by hopefully remarking, “So maybe one day it’d be nice to do one of those kinds of movies, where it’s a really, really good movie.”