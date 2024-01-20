Ryan Reynolds’ surprising look from 'Deadpool 3' leaked: ‘Definitely the multiverse’

Ryan Reynolds debuted a surprising new look for his Deadpool role in leaked photos from his upcoming movie set.

The actor, 47, sported long golden locks as he filmed the third instalment of the Marvel movie in the south of England.

In the scene that was being shot, Reynolds’ character appears to be facing off with an older version of himself, which was played by a stunt double.

When the cameras went off, Reynolds was then seen wrapped in a navy-blue puffer coat in the near-freezing British weather. Hugh Jackman, who will reprieve his infamous Wolverine role in the movie, also appeared in full costume for the scene.

Deadpool 3 began filming last year but had to take a four-month break from July to November due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

After production resumed, filming was allegedly relocated to UK in a bid to manage Reynolds’ commitments with his football club, Wrexham.

As the images poured in on the internet, many fans speculated over the potential plotline.

“Definitely an alternate version. Looks really cool,” one fan wrote.

“ohh this definitely the multiverse. YES!” another enthused.

Another chimed in, “In an alt universe, he got his handsome face back but lost his girl [upside down smiley].”