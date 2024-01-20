Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison loses son Adam to alleged overdose: report

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison loses son Adam to alleged overdose

Son of Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison has reportedly died aged 39.

According to TMZ, Adam Harrison was discovered by his family on Friday, Jan. 19, and is understood to have died from an overdose.

A rep for Rick dished on the Harrison family’s sentiments in a statement to Page Six. “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” they said.

His death is currently under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The Gold and Silver Pawn Shop owner shared Adam with his first wife, Kim, alongside his brother Corey, and son Jake, whom he shares with his second wife, Tracy.

The three generations of Harrison family appeared together on History show Pawn Stars, debuted in 2009.

During the 21-season run, the family gave an insight into their heartfelt dynamic, which spanned from both clashing and camaraderie every step of the way, according to the official synopsis.

Though Adam never appeared on the show, he did reportedly work at the family-owned Gold & Silver Pawn Shop briefly.