Jacob Elordi seemingly confirms a fan theory about ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Jacob Elordi seemingly confirms fan theory about ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Jacob Elordi is siding with the fans for a major theory going around the upcoming third season of Euphoria for some legit reasons.

The Priscilla actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Thursday, where he addressed rumours about the plot of the third season which is expected to premiere in 2025.

However, he revealed that he is concerned that he might be aging out of his teen role by then.

“I hope [filming is] soon, otherwise they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something,” he joked to Fallon. “I’m going to have, like, a bad back, walking down the hallway.”

Read More: Jacob Elordi shares Leonardo DiCaprio loves his acting in Euphoria

Elordi, who is now 26, plays troubled teen jock Nate Jacobs in the show since 2018. He stars alongside Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney n the Sam Levinson-created show.

While HBO confirmed when the show is expected to air in 2025, but the long gap left fan speculating if the upcoming season will have a time jump, as the second season came out in January 2022.

“I’m assuming that we’ll have to go forward, otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit,” Elordi said.

Following his success on Euphoria, the actor has went on to land big roles including the hit 2023 movie, Saltburn.