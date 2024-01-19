Jacob Elordi shares Leonardo DiCaprio loves his acting in Euphoria

Leonardo DiCaprio is biggest fan of Jacob Elordi's work: Deets inside

Jacob Elordi has recently expressed his happiness after learning Leonardo DiCaprio is his “biggest” fan.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the Australian actor discussed about Euphoria drama, in which he played high school football star.

Responding to a question about famous fans of the series, Elordi revealed, “The biggest one is Leonardo DiCaprio. Which sounds like a crazy name-drop and it is a crazy name-drop.”

When Fallon asked how he got to know that Leo was a fan of his work, Elordi then replied, “He came up to me in a club one time when I was much younger.”

The Priscilla actor recalled the Titanic actor appreciated his drama’s camera work as well as a shot featuring Elordi in the first season.

To this, Fallon called Leo as “one of the greatest actors of all time,” which Elordi agreed with.

“He’s the GOAT (Greatest of All Time),” added the 26-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elordi opened up about filming Euphoria season three.

“I don’t know but I hope it would be soon,” remarked the Kissing Booth actor.

Elordi explained, “I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward, otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit.”

Meanwhile, Elordi also talked about his BAFTA nominations for Saltburn and shared his surprise to be listed alongside big names like Robert De Niro and Paul Mescal.

“I can’t believe it, I admire these people,” added Elordi.