Zayn Malik comes back from 6 year public event hiatus

Zayn Malik breaks hiatus and attends public event

Zayn Malik finally decided to attend a big public event first time in six years.



On January 19, the former member of One Direction made an uncommon public appearance at Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week presentation.

The 31-year-old's hairstyle, which swung back to display blond streaks against his typical dark locks, looked flawless as always.

Zayn flaunted his collection of tattoos by donning a patterned blue suit over a white top with the upper buttons undone for the fashionable event.

The Pillowtalk singer showed off his ability to smoulder for the camera by taking pictures with Rita Ora and Pharrell Williams before taking his seat.

Zayn hadn't participated in a significant event in six years. When he visited a Tom Ford presentation for New York Fashion Week in 2018 with Anwar Hadid, the brother of his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, he was last seen sitting front row at a runway show.

Although their romance ended, Zayn and Gigi, 28, went on to have their 3-year-old daughter Khai since then. Zayn revealed last year that he first took a step back from his career to concentrate on fatherhood, but the two still co-parent.

"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he said in the July 12 episode of Call Her Daddy.

"That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"

He continued, "I keep being told I'm telling dad jokes and I'm leaning into it. I'm just like, 'It's OK. It's cool.'"