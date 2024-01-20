Jodie Foster’s kids didn’t know of the actress’ career?

Jodie Foster talks about career and kids

Jodie Foster proved to be a great mother.



In spite of having a well-known mother, the actress wished for her sons to lead as regular a life as possible.

The Silence of the Lambs actress revealed to the The View panel on Friday that she kept her acting profession a secret from her now-adult boys because she didn't want it to affect their perception of her.

“I guess I just didn’t want them to know me that way,” Foster, 61, explained. “I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person who went away to work and stuff.”

“I just didn’t want them to be confused about what I did for a living,” she continued.

Although Jodie brought her oldest son, Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster, 25, to live with her when he was three years old, the boys were raised believing Jodie was a construction worker.

“I brought him to set one day and I bought him a little plastic tool belt and stuff,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, and this is this set and this set and this set.’ And for a really long time, he thought I was a construction worker.”

The 22-year-old son Christopher "Kit" Bernard Foster, whom she shares with her ex-partner Cydney Bernard, is the child of the Oscar-winning actress.

Although the boys' exact realisation of their mother's fame is unknown, Charlie has since followed in Jodie's footsteps by performing in plays throughout school.