‘Scream’: Melissa Berrera 'becoming who I’m supposed to be' after exit

Scream alum Melissa Berrera reacts to firing

Scream alum Melissa Berrera is happy to not be on the franchise anymore.

As Melissa Barrera attended the Sundance Film Festival to see the opening of her most recent horror film, Your Monster, she offered her thoughts on her contentious departure from the Scream franchise.

“Honestly, I think I finally am becoming who I’m supposed to be in life, and the last few months have been a big awakening of that,” Barrera told the Associated Press.

“I’m just so grateful for everything that’s happened.”

Barrera portrayed Sam Carpenter in the 2022 film Scream and the 2023 film Scream 6, which broke the franchise box office record with $108 million at the domestic box office.

Sam Carpenter is the daughter of Billy Loomis, who was portrayed by Skeet Ulrich in the original. She was set to reprise the role in the upcoming Scream 7, but after endorsing Palestine on social media in November of last year, she lost her job.

“We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” Spyglass production said in a statement, as per Variety.

Despite her departure from the Scream franchise, Berrera is showcasing her horror credentials at Sundance with the global premiere of Your Monster.

The film tells the tale of a young cancer patient (Berrera) who finds a charming and terrible monster living in her closet. It combines aspects of romantic comedy and horror.

Caroline Lindy is the director of the movie.