‘Rust’ Involuntary Manslaughter: Alec Baldwin fights 18 months in prison AGAIN

Alec Baldwin charged of Involuntary Manslaughter second time

Alec Baldwin faces Involuntary Manslaughter for Rust shooting for a second time.



In an effort to prosecute Alec Baldwin once more for the on-set death of cameraman Halyna Hutchins, the actor has been indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In January 2023, Baldwin, 65, was first charged in this case. However, three months later, the charges were withdrawn due to concerns made by Baldwin's defence team over the accuracy of his Colt.45's discharge.

The pistol went off in October 2021 while Hutchins was getting ready to film a scene with Baldwin at a ranch close to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin has insisted that the trigger was not pulled by him. The actor may spend up to 18 months behind bars if found guilty.

“We look forward to our day in court,” said Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, in a statement on Friday.

The gun was sent for additional forensic examination last summer by two special prosecutors, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

After reconstructing the gun, which had been damaged during FBI testing, its experts Lucien and Michael Haag came to the conclusion that it could only have been shot by pulling the trigger.

“This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” the report concluded.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

In October, Morrissey and Lewis said that they planned to present the case to a grand jury in two months, claiming that "additional facts" had surfaced that implicated Baldwin.

Nikas called the ruling "unfortunate" at the time.

“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution,” Nikas said. “We will answer any charges in court.”